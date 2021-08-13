Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided.(JULIE JACOBSON | AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind” in 1987.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Linn Co. Public Health Director urges Iowa Governor to allow mask mandates in schools

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but, right now the youngest...
Tips for protecting children from delta variant