Field of Dreams hosts first MLB game; more to come

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox and fans all over were in awe at the scene at the Field of Dreams game. The two teams were picked to play among the cornfields, next to the filming site of the 1989 movie in Dyersville.

It was the first Major League Baseball game in the state, and the White Sox won a 9-8 thriller Thursday night on Tim Anderson’s two-run homer in the ninth inning.

The teams combined to hit eight home runs that went sailing into the cornstalks beyond the outfield fence, including two by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The event was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB will stage it again in 2022, with the teams to be determined.

