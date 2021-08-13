Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Field of Dreams hosts first MLB game; more to come

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox and fans all over were in awe at the scene at the Field of Dreams game. The two teams were picked to play among the cornfields, next to the filming site of the 1989 movie in Dyersville.

It was the first Major League Baseball game in the state, and the White Sox won a 9-8 thriller Thursday night on Tim Anderson’s two-run homer in the ninth inning.

The teams combined to hit eight home runs that went sailing into the cornstalks beyond the outfield fence, including two by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The event was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB will stage it again in 2022, with the teams to be determined.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Person identified and arrested five days after attempting to shoot a woman in Iowa City

Latest News

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against...
PHOTO GALLERY: Is this Heaven? No, it’s Iowa
MLB comes to Iowa
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Last second home run gives White Sox edge over Yankees at Field of Dreams MLB game
Ticket or no Ticket, fans found a way to watch the MLB Field of Dreams game
Ticket or no ticket, people found a way to watch the Field of Dreams game