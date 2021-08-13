Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tickets to Iowa’s first ever Major League Baseball game were hard to come by, but one family living next door just had to give up a little land to make it work.

“My husband and I own the adjacent to the south of here. I asked if they’d be interested in renting the hayfield for parking, part of the deal is we also got some tickets to go to the game,” said Nicole Reittinger.

Reittinger says her family was excited for the chance to see the game.

“It’s definitely a once in a lifetime experience. It’s kind of a privilege to get to go, it’s going to be fun we think.”

Normally Reittinger’s farm next to the Field of Dreams is a pretty quiet place but not this week.

“On a normal day it is just a small field. Even when the small lights are on we think it looks cool so now when you look over and see a major league stadium in your front yard it is something you would never imagine.”

Reittinger said there was one thing they were looking forward to when they were at the game.

“Being at the game, and looking over and you can see our farm right in the back ground. It’s gonna be kind of neat to experience it.”

