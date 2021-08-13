Show You Care
Dewitt native talks about his experience as pilot in MLB fly over at Field of Dreams

Pilots who took part in the MLB fly over at the Field of Dreams were either Iowa natives or had...
By Chris Earl
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When four pilots took to the skies over the Field of Dreams, they brought a roar from the crowd at the state’s first ever Major League Baseball game. And those pilots are either from, or have family ties, to Iowa.

That includes Lt. Col. “Deuce” Siems from Dewitt. He and his fellow pilots made their appearance at the end of the National Anthem as Maddie Poppe was singing.

Lt. Col. Siems talked about the experience afterwards at the game. He called the experience an honor.

“Especially the first game,” said Lt. Col. Siems. “I first flew over this area back in like 1992, ‘93 time frame, in a small cessna, just learning to fly. So now fast forward, 30 years, and I’m flying an A-10 warthog. It’s awesome.”

Lt. Col. Siems is with the 303rd Fighter Squadron with the 442d Fighter Wing. He was joined by Maj. “Zero” Carlton from Sioux City, Maj. “Jewcy” Berry from Des Moines, and Capt. “Pistol” Rindels who has family from Waterloo.

“It just goes to show, a small town Iowa guy, anybody can do anything as long as they have the passion and desire,” said Lt. Col. Siems.

