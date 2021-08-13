Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids pays $50,000 to settle one of two lawsuits over police K9 attacks

Cedar Rapids Police K9 Ace
Cedar Rapids Police K9 Ace(Cedar Rapids Police)
By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council this week approved a $50,000 payment to settle a lawsuit from a man who claims he was attacked by a Cedar Rapids Police K9.

Howard Cones filed the lawsuit in June 2020, claiming the police K9 attacked him as he was sleeping on a bench in Poet’s Park in June 2018. The lawsuit claims the dog was doing a training exercise at the time but instead found Cones and “viciously attacked him and bit him multiple times resulting in serious injury and blood loss”.

The lawsuit argues the city and police officers were negligent in the training and handling of the K9. It names the city and Officers Amy Schuman and Clint Fangmann.

The City Council item approved on Tuesday notes that Cross has signed a Release and Indemnity Agreement in exchange for the $50,000 payment from the city.

A second lawsuit is still pending against the city over a separate biting incident involving a CRPD K9. That lawsuit claims the K9 bit a 13-year-old Black boy without being ordered to do so, claiming excessive use of force and racial discrimination by police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Today a federal judge in DC upheld the Biden Administration's revised eviction moratorium.
Federal judge upholds revised eviction moratorium
A deadline is approaching for businesses or live venues to apply for a stream of pandemic aid.
CBJ: Deadline approaching to apply for pandemic aid
Cedar Rapids police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
In southwest Wisconsin, Grant County Emergency Management says it has the support of many...
Help needed with Wisconsin tornado clean-up