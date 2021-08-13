Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

(KCRG)
By Eric Page
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s Southeast side.

Police say they were called to the 1400-block of 8th Avenue SE just after 2 p.m. after receiving a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

Officers investigating the incident reportedly found a 2011 GMC Terrain in the 1500-block of 8th Avenue SE with damage from the gunshots along with shell casings.

Police say no one was inside the vehicle.

Based on their investigation, police say two people in a red Ford Mustang left the area heading north on 15th Street SE.

Officers say the Mustang was found a short time later and got a warrant to search the car. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Today a federal judge in DC upheld the Biden Administration's revised eviction moratorium.
Federal judge upholds revised eviction moratorium
A deadline is approaching for businesses or live venues to apply for a stream of pandemic aid.
CBJ: Deadline approaching to apply for pandemic aid
Cedar Rapids Police K9 Ace
City of Cedar Rapids pays $50,000 to settle one of two lawsuits over police K9 attacks
In southwest Wisconsin, Grant County Emergency Management says it has the support of many...
Help needed with Wisconsin tornado clean-up