Cedar Rapids police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s Southeast side.

Police say they were called to the 1400-block of 8th Avenue SE just after 2 p.m. after receiving a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

Officers investigating the incident reportedly found a 2011 GMC Terrain in the 1500-block of 8th Avenue SE with damage from the gunshots along with shell casings.

Police say no one was inside the vehicle.

Based on their investigation, police say two people in a red Ford Mustang left the area heading north on 15th Street SE.

Officers say the Mustang was found a short time later and got a warrant to search the car. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

