16 players named to the 2021 University of Iowa Hawkeye Football Player Council

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday the University of Iowa football program released the names of players who are taking part in the new 2021 Player Council.

The goal of the group is to help formulate policies and be a part of making team decisions through the year.

The council includes six seniors: Matt Hankins, DB from Lewisville, TX; Ivory Kelly-Martin, RB from Plainfield, IL; Jack Koerner, DB from Des Moines; Kyler Schott, OL from Coggon; Caleb Shudak, K from Council Bluffs and Zach VanValkenburg, DL from Zeeland, MI.

The rest of the council includes juniors: Dane Belton, DB from Tampa, FL; Seth Benson, LB from Sioux Falls, SD; Jack Campbell, LB from Cedar Falls; Joe Evans, DE from Ames; Tyler Goodson, RB from Suwanee, GA; Sam LaPorta, TE from Highland, IL; Tyler Linderbaum, OL from Solon; Kaevon Merriweather, DB from Belleville, MI; Spencer Petras, QB from San Rafael, CA; and Tyrone Tracy, Jr., WR from Camby, IN.

Players and coaching stuff gave input on the selection of the council.

Head football coach Kirk Ferentz says the council plays a vital role, and has already provided valuable leadership through winter and summer workouts.

“This group, made up of the 12 Hawkeye Championship captains and four at-large selections, helps strengthen our program by providing team feedback to the coaches and staff,” said Ferentz. “Their perspectives ensure that all of our players feel their voices are heard throughout every facet of our program.”

The announcement comes after an external investigation found Black players on the Hawkeye football team feel isolated, targeted and unwelcome.

The University commissioned Husch Blackwell, a law firm, to perform the review. They released a report of the results in July last year.

The review came after former players publicly criticized the culture with the football program. It included interview with more than 100 people. Some people said they felt misled about the culture between their recruiting visits and actually starting school.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.