Weather can impact the physics of baseball

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather can impacts players and spectators at a baseball game, but that’s not the only thing weather can impact. It can also impact the physics of baseball. There are four different factors that go into it: air pressure, wind, temperature, and humidity.

The first is general air pressure. Areas in higher elevations actually have a lower air density so, in turn, the baseball can travel a little bit further. Areas of high and low pressure that go along with different types of weather systems can also change the air density and change whether or not the baseball travels a little bit further.

The second factor is wind. If the wind is blowing towards the ball, it can cause friction and, in turn, slow it down and can decrease that flight path. On the opposite side, if the ball is flowing with the wind direction, it can actually increase the flight path.

Temperature and humidity work hand in hand. As temperatures increase into the 70s, 80s, and 90s, that air continues to expand and, in turn, has lower density and that baseball can travel further. Same thing with air that has a higher dew point or higher humidity. That air is less dense and the baseball can travel a little bit further.

