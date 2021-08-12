Urbandale native set to umpire Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - Urbandale native Pat Hoberg gets to be right in the middle of the action Thursday when the White Sox and Yankees play in MLB’s Field of Dreams Game.

Hoberg, who has been a major league umpire since 2014, will get to call the balls and strikes as the umpire behind home plate.

On Wednesday he worked the game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees in Kansas City. He spoke as he and his dad traveled from Kansas City to Dyersville.

