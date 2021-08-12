Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Urbandale native set to umpire Field of Dreams game

Urbandale native Pat Hoberg to ump MLB game at Field of Dreams
Urbandale native Pat Hoberg to ump MLB game at Field of Dreams
By Scott Reister
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - Urbandale native Pat Hoberg gets to be right in the middle of the action Thursday when the White Sox and Yankees play in MLB’s Field of Dreams Game.

Hoberg, who has been a major league umpire since 2014, will get to call the balls and strikes as the umpire behind home plate.

On Wednesday he worked the game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees in Kansas City. He spoke as he and his dad traveled from Kansas City to Dyersville.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified and arrested five days after attempting to shoot a woman in Iowa City
Julie Herrstorm from Madrid, Iowa rode out the derecho on August 10, 2020 in her vehicle when...
Woman rides out 2020 derecho trapped on the highway
[none]
Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery
Iowa politicians call on Gov. Reynolds to release more COVID-19 data
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies