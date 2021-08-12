Storms south this evening, then drier and more seasonal into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for chances for storms through Thursday evening, mainly along and south of Highway 30 along a cold front. A few strong to severe storms in our southern zone cannot be ruled out with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats. Storms look to push out of the area by 10 PM with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear by early Friday.

The next few days will feature plentiful sunshine and more seasonal temperatures behind the front. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s into early next week with lower dew points making it feel more comfortable. Rainfall chances are limited.

