Several kids go missing at Iowa State Fair every year, but ‘Kid Find’ bracelets may be able to help

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Patrol said children go missing or get separated every year at the Iowa State Fair.

“We usually have several dozen missing kids that will get separated,” explained Sgt. Alex Dinkla. “Those unfortunate incidents where those children, just a quick turn and that child has lost their way in a group of crowded people. If that happens, we’re prepared for it.”

This is a situation Brandi Chasar has found herself in before.

“Several years ago, my son was about 4-years-old, and we were looking at the monster trucks and he told me he wanted the umbrella from the Des Moines Register booth and when I turned around to see what he was talking about, all of a sudden he disappeared,” said Chasar.

To ensure safety, troopers are handing out Kid Find bracelets. You put their name and your information on the bracelet and have them wear it.

“We’ll be handing out these Kid Find bracelets to be able to quickly find and reunite those lost loved ones,” said Sgt. Dinkla.

This is the second year they’ve been available.

Patricia Carrillo, a fairgoer, said her child has wandered off before too. At that time there weren’t Kid Find bracelets.

“Maybe put a piece of paper in their pocket with their name and a phone number so the kid knows to give it to somebody just to be safe,” said Carrillo.

Sgt. Dinkla, also, suggested taking a picture of your child right before you come to the fair.

“Try to take that picture before you come in so that way it’s the current clothing, current look,” he said.

If you choose to use a Kid Find bracelet, you can find them at all information booths, The Hall of Law, and the Des Moines Radio Groups booth.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.