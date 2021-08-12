Show You Care
One last humid day, isolated storms over the central and south zones later this afternoon

Risk of severe weather along and south of I-80
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is the final day of heat and humidity as a strong cold front drops in from the north this afternoon and evening. Based on the current dew points, it’s possible this front may not produce much over our northeast and northwest zones, which would make for a fantastic forecast for the Field of Dreams this evening. However, farther south over the central and especially south zone, isolated thunderstorms may flare up as the front passes through. Like the past few days, any storms that do develop may turn strong to severe. Once this front passes, it’s pretty easy from here on out. By tomorrow morning already, you’ll notice a large contrast. This comfortable airmass will easily last through early next week with mild afternoons and comfortable nights.

