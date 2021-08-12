Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn Co. Public Health Director urges Iowa Governor to allow mask mandates in schools

By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County’s Public Health Director took to Twitter to urge Iowa’s Governor to allow schools to require masks for students and staff when they return to the classroom this month as COVID-19 spread rises.

“May I w/ utmost humility as a public health scientist & practitioner urge @KimReynoldsIA, to adopt a state-wide layered mitigation approach, including mask, to contain the virus? Or give this power to locals. #Iowa schools are reopening & #COVID scene doesn’t look good.” Dr. Pramod Dwivedi wrote on Twitter

Iowa lawmakers passed a law this past Spring, and Governor Kim Reynolds signed it late at night, immediately barring school districts in Iowa from mandating masks for students and staff. That has drawn protest from Iowa health officials and parents as the start of school approaches.

Governor Kim Reynolds told KCRG-TV9 she did not see any data showing masks helped prevent spread in schools, arguing that cases spread last year in all states, regardless of precautions like masks in schools. She also questioned the science behind the CDC recommendations for masks in schools.

“So right now, I’d like to see data, they’re not very transparent with the data I’ve asked for a lot of data on their requirement for mask and they have not been forthcoming,” Gov. Reynolds said.

However, the CDC has published studies along with its guidance urging masks be required in schools to prevent spread of COVID-19, particularly among students under age 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person identified and arrested five days after attempting to shoot a woman in Iowa City
Julie Herrstorm from Madrid, Iowa rode out the derecho on August 10, 2020 in her vehicle when...
Woman rides out 2020 derecho trapped on the highway
[none]
Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery
Iowa politicians call on Gov. Reynolds to release more COVID-19 data
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies

Latest News

State Patrol: Kids can go missing at State Fair
State Patrol: Kids can go missing at State Fair
A group of Iowa mothers held a sit-in at the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday pushing Iowa Gov. Kim...
Iowa mothers hold sit-in at Capitol, hope to reverse state law prohibiting mask requirements in schools
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Denise Stillman
'Field of Dreams' game is a dream come true for late owner