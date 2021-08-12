Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When four A-10 Warthogs flyover the MLB game at the Field of Dreams, it will be Iowans piloting the way.

All four pilots of the attack planes are from Iowa or have family here: Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA; Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from Sioux City, IA; Maj. “Jewcy” Berry, from Des Moines, IA; Lt. Col. “Deuce” Siems, from Dewitt, IA.

The A-10 squad is from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and part of the 303rd Fighter Squadron based there. The flyover will happen at the start of the MLB Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, set for 6:15 pm Thursday.

