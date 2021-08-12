Former White Sox player talks about Field of Dreams ahead of broadcast of MLB game in Iowa

Show You Care
Former White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen takes in the Field of Dreams ahead of Iowa's first Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. (KCRG)(KCRG)
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former White Sox short stop and world series champion manager Ozzie Guillen was in Dyersville Wednesday preparing for his broadcast with NBC Chicago. He was blown away by the set up.

“They put this field together it seem like it was there for 100 years,” said Guillen. “You see the ball park through the cornfield. It is amazing you’re in the middle of nowhere and I’ll send you see this and it’s a wow! You’re a baseball fan this place is beautiful. "

Ozzie thinks this is something Major League Baseball needs to draw eye balls to their sport especially with the younger fans.

“Kids are going to watch baseball just because of this game today. And that’s what major league baseball wants more young people watching it connecting with the movie this is a bases loaded home run for Major League Baseball.

When asked about whether he thought there would be a lot of home runs during the game, Guillen said he hoped so.

“You know these two ball clubs they have a lot of power.”

Guillen would like to see this come back to Iowa every year.

“I hope everything go well with the players and everything and that be a big step to bring this game every year to Iowa. It is something very different unique and the players should be proud to be a part of this big event.”

