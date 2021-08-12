Excluded Workers Protest to pressure city to utilize relief funding for people who haven’t seen COVID-19 benefits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 30 people protested in Iowa City on Wednesday in order to pressure the city and Johnson County to spend its millions in federal pandemic money on those who might have missed out.

People with the Excluded Workers Fund started a protest at the Catholic Worker House. Leaders said they want to see $20 million of Johnson County and Iowa City’s allocation go to the people who didn’t receive benefits because they have been incarcerated or undocumented. They said talks with the city weren’t making enough progress.

“Things have been stalled,” Katie Biechler, with the Excluded Workers Fund, said. “We know folks need this money. They have been suffering over the last year. They have been left out.”

Biechler said Iowa needed to follow some other states, such as California, which offered to fund undocumented immigrants in May 2020.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.