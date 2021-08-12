Cold front passes later today, isolated storms in central/southern zones

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One more hot afternoon before some relief moves in for the weekend. Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will be moving through eastern Iowa throughout the day and behind it will be drier air that will drop our hu7midity levels heading into tomorrow. Along that front, we may see the potential of a few scattered showers and storms. A few may be on the strong to severe side. Right now, the Field of Dreams forecast is looking great with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with the higher rain chances south of Dyersville.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the 50s, and highs through the weekend will be in the low 80s. Humidity levels will be comfortable and a dry pattern sets in until next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.