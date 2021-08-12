Beyond the Game festival aimed at ‘showing what Iowa is all about’ prior to historic baseball game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Baseball is a sport that often leads to bonding from parent to child, a sport Steven Schubert bonded with his dad over.

”He got to be a big fan of the White Sox,” Schubert said, reminiscing about his father. “We got to go to a couple of games at Comiskey Park.”

Visiting the Field of Dreams movie site on such a monumental occasion had a special meaning for him.

”He is gone now and I thought if we came here we might see him stick his head out at the cornfield,” Schubert said.

Like many others, he did not get tickets to see the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play on Thursday night, but he said he is still excited to be in town for the Beyond the Game festival.

Karla Thompson, the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said organizers have been planning the festival for two years. She said the festival is meant to be a celebration of Iowa as the state itself celebrates a historic event. At the festival, you can find the “Experience Iowa” zone, which is comprised of businesses and organizations that represent the best Iowa has to offer.

”For example, the Iowa Corn Growers Association, they are doing a corn boil, so everyone is going to get corn on the cob.” Thompson said. “How Iowan is that?”

The festival will also give local vendors and business owners an opportunity to showcase their work and merchandise. Jennifer Recker took her boutique, J&R Fashions, outside on Wednesday, hoping to attract customers from near and far.

”Not doing this would be a missed opportunity and so we just wanted to showcase the shirts that we designed and show all of the people what we have and possibly send them up to our stores as well,” Recker said. ”We could not be more happy to have all of these people coming to our community and showing them what Dyersville is about.”

