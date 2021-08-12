Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of ticket holders will be part of history on Thursday when they watch Iowa’s first Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site.

But this is so much more than a game.

Media got to tour the new stadium and corn maze leading up to the ball park.

The moment you step onto the property at the Field of Dreams, you immediately feel like you are in the movie itself.

“This is like an amusement park it’s so, so beautiful,” said actor Dwier Brown, who portrayed John Kinsella in the movie.

Fans will get to walk through the cornfield from the original Field of Dreams towards the MLB stadium. From there they will be greeted by a maze and cardboard cutouts of the players before eventually getting to the ballpark

“I have to say, this is his magical structure as the small field was when we first came down here to shoot the movie,” said Dwier.

The Dimensions are similar to a normal MLB park, 335 down each baseline and 400 to straightaway center, but even the architects of the site don’t know if it will favor pitchers or hitters come Thursday.

“You know we feel the winds, we feel the corn swaying in the wind, we feel the evapotranspiration, the corn sweat, right? The humidity at night, when it comes up at night when it comes down to morning I think that’s going to have an effect, I think, I think it’s just going to be the most unique place to hit up, but to tell you what it’s going to do? Man. I can’t wait to see it myself.”

As final preparations took place on Wednesday, MLB officials and all of those involved in the project took time themselves to take it all in.

“It’s a special moment to actually walk up and see this live, that we pulled it off,” said Chris Marinak, MLB Chief Operations and Strategy. “We’re about 24 hours away, but we’re so, so close to it and you know when you go ahead and watch. I’ve watched the movie a couple of times in the last week, to be able to bring an actual game here and tie it together with a movie, it’s just a really special feeling.”

For the lucky fans attending it will certainly be a unique experience, but the hope is that all fans, watching or at home, can come away with the same conclusion.

“We think it’s important for the fans that come in person and also the fans that are watching on TV, to make this feel like more than a baseball game to make it feel like a true integration with the movie itself,” said Marinak. “The movie tells that story so dramatic way that we feel like we want people to really feel that and experience that when they come on site and I think you’ll see a lot of that on the, on the Fox production as well during the game tomorrow.”

