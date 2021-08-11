Show You Care
Woman rides out 2020 derecho trapped on the highway

Julie Herrstorm from Madrid, Iowa rode out the derecho on August 10, 2020 in her vehicle when...
Julie Herrstorm from Madrid, Iowa rode out the derecho on August 10, 2020 in her vehicle when the storm caught her while driving.(KCCI)
By Marcus McIntosh
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADRID, Iowa (KCCI) - Julie Herrstrom was driving south on Highway 17 on her way to meet her daughter for lunch on Aug. 10, 2020.

She says it started to sprinkle and the intensity quickly picked up.

She says when the power poles started to sway back and forth she knew it was time to get off the road.

“Just as that happened the first pole went down,” said Herrstrom, who was trapped in her car during the derecho.

Then more poles went down.

It left live wires draped over her car, trapping her for five hours until help arrived.

She considers herself very lucky.

“I listened to my husband and didn’t take my convertible. It would have went right through that canvass,” Herrstrom said.

She says the one-year anniversary of the derecho popped up on her Facebook feed this morning.

She already knew because she drives Highway 17 almost every day.

“I go by and I think of it and really how blessed I was that we are all OK,” Herrstrom said.

