Waterloo barber providing free haircuts to students

The logo for The Salvation Army.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A local Waterloo barber is providing free haircuts to students who will be returning to school this fall.

The Courier reports that barber Kenny Weekley will spend Thursday afternoon at The Salvation Army on Franklin Street cutting kids’ hair for free.

Parents must call the Salvation Army by midafternoon Wednesday to schedule an appointment for the free haircuts. Major Shannon Thies with the Salvation Army says the intent is to give children a fresh start to their school year.

Masks must be worn when entering the building.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

