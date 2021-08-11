Tornado Watch in effect for northeastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of eastern Iowa are under the threat of severe weather on Wednesday as storms move across the state.

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until 8 PM. This includes Allamakee and Clayton Counties in Iowa and Grant and Crawford Counties in Wisconsin.

A watch means "be prepared". Severe weather is possible, so take time now so you are ready to take action immediately if a warning is issued. (KCRG)

A watch means storms are capable of producing severe weather and you should be ready to take action and seek shelter if and when a warning is issued. Make sure you and your family are prepared ahead of time and have a severe weather safety plan. Be sure you know the county you live in and neighboring counties to know when storms are moving toward your location.

Scattered supercells will develop this afternoon along a cold front, moving east into Wisconsin. Conditions exist that could aid in the formation of a few tornadoes. Large, damaging hail is also possible but is more likely in Wisconsin than in Iowa. Storms will form into somewhat of a cluster after they initially form, increasing the threat for damaging winds with gusts up to 75 MPH possible. Storms continue to push through eastern Iowa through the late evening and early overnight timeframe.

The primary threats with these storms will be large hail, damaging wind, and localized flooding from heavy rainfall.

A few tornadoes are possible. Large, damaging hail up to 3″ in diameter is possible along with damaging wind gusts up to 75 MPH with these thunderstorms, which may lead to significant damage. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with some of the storms and could lead to localized areas of flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms can be just as dangerous as tornadic storms. They can produce winds over 50 MPH and hail over an inch in diameter. If a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is issued for your area or a warmed storm is approaching your location, immediately seek shelter in the lowest level of a sturdy building. It is best to be in the interior most room without windows or outside walls if possible.

As with any severe weather situation, it is important to stay weather aware throughout the day for rapidly changing conditions. Keep in mind, outdoor warning sirens should never be used as the first line of defense during severe weather. These are designed to alert people outside of approaching danger and are not designed to be heard indoors. If you hear them, head inside and seek additional information.

