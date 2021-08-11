Storms roll through eastern Iowa, some damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe thunderstorms developed and moved across eastern Iowa on Tuesday afternoon, causing a few incidences of wind damage along the way.

Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service offices that serve eastern Iowa. Isolated reports of winds that gusted between 60 to 70 mph were given at locations like Hopkinton, Whittier, and Independence.

Icons representing severe weather reports in eastern Iowa on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (KCRG)

Scattered tree damage was also reported in Marion. As of 7:50 p.m., around 1,100 Alliant Energy customers were without power in eastern Iowa.

Some stop lights are broken from the storm in Marion, Iowa. This one has turned into a four way stop in Grand Avenue and S 11th Street. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/v2W9BCSdYS — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) August 10, 2021

The threat for additional severe weather on Tuesday night has ended, according to forecasters.

