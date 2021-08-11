Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Storms roll through eastern Iowa, some damage reported

A damaged tree blocks a road in Marion on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
A damaged tree blocks a road in Marion on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.(YouNews Submission/Jim Madden)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of severe thunderstorms developed and moved across eastern Iowa on Tuesday afternoon, causing a few incidences of wind damage along the way.

Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service offices that serve eastern Iowa. Isolated reports of winds that gusted between 60 to 70 mph were given at locations like Hopkinton, Whittier, and Independence.

Icons representing severe weather reports in eastern Iowa on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Icons representing severe weather reports in eastern Iowa on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.(KCRG)

Scattered tree damage was also reported in Marion. As of 7:50 p.m., around 1,100 Alliant Energy customers were without power in eastern Iowa.

The threat for additional severe weather on Tuesday night has ended, according to forecasters.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
A severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, valid on Tuesday, August 10,...
Severe weather threat, including damaging winds, on Tuesday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 8-10-21
Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible heading into this evening
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
Jaycees of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Jaycees cancel the rest of the ‘Uptown Friday Night’ concerts

Latest News

Home still covered in tarp from the derecho last year. Some people in Benton County say it's...
People in Benton County still feeling the effects of the Derecho one year later
Lawns covered in debris, trees down and families, mostly refugees, living in tents was the...
One year later: Derecho storm victims still on road to recovery
Lawns covered in debris, trees down and families, mostly refugees, living in tents was the...
One year later: Derecho storm victims still on road to recovery
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Man injured, facing charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase