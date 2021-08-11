Show You Care
Possible salmonella contamination leads to chicken recall

Serenade Foods is recalling several breaded chicken products including this Chicken Cordon Bleu...
Serenade Foods is recalling several breaded chicken products including this Chicken Cordon Bleu as part of a possible salmonella contamination(USDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Check your freezers for recalled chicken that may be contaminated with salmonella enteritidis.

Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of their frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. They were made February 24th and 25th this year and shipped across the country.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to investigate a salmonella outbreak in 8 states. 28 people have gotten sick between February 21st through June 28th this year.

A press release shows packages of this chicken was found in the home of someone who got sick. They also warn while the products may appear to be ready-to-eat, they are actually raw and must be fully cooked.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

