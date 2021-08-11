Show You Care
Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Authorities say two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets.

Authorities say the pair now face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail.

The Globe Gazette reports 29-year-old Richard Lee Pierce II, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while 31-year-old Joey Henry Allen, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count.

Allen is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

