Person identified and arrested five days after attempting to shoot a woman in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police arrested a person they say fired a shot at a woman last week.

Danielle Lyronda Williams, 21, was charged with four offenses, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The incident took place last Friday, August 6th, at the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court in west Iowa City. Police say a woman called police reporting another woman had attempted to shoot her. Only one shot was fired, and no injuries were reported.

Iowa City Police have not released any more information.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.