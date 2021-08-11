Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One more hot and humid day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slowly a cold front advances upon the state. Thunderstorms, strong to severe, are possible into the early evening. One more day of high heat and humidity is ahead on Thursday. Additional storms are possible but appear to be more isolated in nature. Friday brings the relief we have been looking forward to feeling. Dew points in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s take us into the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, valid on Tuesday, August 10,...
Severe weather threat, including damaging winds, on Tuesday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 8-10-21
Watch canceled as severe thunderstorm threat wanes
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Man injured, facing charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase
Coralville to require face masks
Severe weather potential for August 10, 2021.
Severe weather potential increases later today

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A tornado watch is in effect until 8 PM for Allamakee and Clayton counties in Iowa.
Tornado Watch in effect for northeastern Iowa
Storms tonight
Heat & humidity continue, storms move back in tonight
Storms tonight
First Alert Forecast