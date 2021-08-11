One more hot and humid day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slowly a cold front advances upon the state. Thunderstorms, strong to severe, are possible into the early evening. One more day of high heat and humidity is ahead on Thursday. Additional storms are possible but appear to be more isolated in nature. Friday brings the relief we have been looking forward to feeling. Dew points in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s take us into the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!

