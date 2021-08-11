Nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert Test Scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

FEMA and the FCC are holding nationwide tests of the emergency alert system. The tests are set to begin at 1:20 PM CDT Wednesday, August 11.

During the test, you may receive an alert on your cell phone, a WEA alert. Anyone who has opted to receive test messages on their phone will get one between 1:20 and 1:50 this afternoon. Most mobile phones will not display the test message. During a real emergency, every cell phone would get one of these WEA messages, regardless of opting in.

Radios and TVs across the country will also play their regular test EAS message in either English or Spanish during this time.

In addition, with today’s severe weather potential in eastern Iowa, the National Weather Service has announced they will delay their weekly weather radio test until the next non-severe weather day.

⚠️ Due to ongoing storms and the possibility of severe weather later today and tonight, the weekly weather radio test has been postponed. Weather permitting...it will be conducted on the next nonsevere weather day...around 11 am. ⚠️ — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) August 11, 2021

