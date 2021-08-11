Show You Care
Nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert Test Scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon

A nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is scheduled for Wednesday...
A nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon.(FEMA)
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon.

FEMA and the FCC are holding nationwide tests of the emergency alert system. The tests are set to begin at 1:20 PM CDT Wednesday, August 11.

During the test, you may receive an alert on your cell phone, a WEA alert. Anyone who has opted to receive test messages on their phone will get one between 1:20 and 1:50 this afternoon. Most mobile phones will not display the test message. During a real emergency, every cell phone would get one of these WEA messages, regardless of opting in.

Radios and TVs across the country will also play their regular test EAS message in either English or Spanish during this time.

In addition, with today’s severe weather potential in eastern Iowa, the National Weather Service has announced they will delay their weekly weather radio test until the next non-severe weather day.

