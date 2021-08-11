Show You Care
Midway rides undergo inspection ahead of Iowa State Fair

By Scott Carpenter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair begins Thursday, and inspectors are hard at work checking rides on the Midway.

Crews began setting up and inspecting rides weeks in advance.

The Iowa Division of Labor and a third-party inspection team check each ride at the Iowa State Fair for safety.

“We will have been here for two weeks until Thursday when the fair starts and then we’ll have somebody here daily,” said Matt Mitchell, with the Iowa Division of Labor.

As the rides arrive at the fairgrounds by trailer, the Iowa Division of Labor checks the nuts and bolts.

Then the setup begins and inspections continue every day during the fair, including giving each ride a test run to ensure it is error-free.

“They usually start a couple of hours in the morning before the fair starts going through their checklist,” Mitchell said.

A raft on Adventureland’s Raging River Ride flipped over in July, killing 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo and raising questions about ride safety.

Mitchell said he recognizes that riders may be anxious but assures that rides at the fair are safe.

“We always have an extra effort in making sure these rides are safe. It’s our main priority,” Mitchell said. “We look at every ride the same. We wouldn’t let it operate if it wasn’t safe.”

Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater said in a statement that the Iowa State Fair takes its responsibility to patrons seriously and “tries to be proactive by working with ride operators, state inspectors and a third-party inspector to ensure the equipment and ride operators meet and exceed all requirements.”

The Iowa State Fair will have fewer rides in 2021 due to staffing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

