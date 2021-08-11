Marion business owner moved storefront to Cedar Rapids after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the derecho, the city of Cedar Rapids estimated that businesses lost $41 million in sales, because more than half of the businesses in the city closed for at least two weeks after the storm.

A year after the storm, and a Marion business owner moved her business to Cedar Rapids after her storefront was destroyed.

“I hustled to try and drive around and find a place and get it ready,” Korrina Dawson, owner of ReAlive Metaphysical, said.

Dawson was in her Marion storefront for six years before the storm. Taking every stone and piece of jewelry, Dawson made the transition in seven weeks. Since opening, she has doubled the size of her business, amount of product, foot traffic, and sales.

“I still have a few people that don’t know we have reopened somewhere else,” Dawson said. “People love this location; the storm was a blessing in disguise.”

Dawson said business was going so well, she called the storm a blessing in disguise, especially with construction in downtown Marion.

“If I had stayed in Marion, I don’t think I could’ve made it with Seventh Avenue all torn up,” Dawson said, “There was no parking in the back of the building, for that location, it would have been tough to survive.”

