Iowa politicians call on Gov. Reynolds to release more COVID-19 data

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Democratic leaders at the Iowa Statehouse are calling for more public access to Iowa’s COVID-19 data.

With the Iowa State Fair starting Thursday and school just around the corner, Democrats say Iowans need more information to make good decisions.

House Minority Leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst said families need more information on COVID-19 from the Iowa Department of Public Health to make smart decisions.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reduced its reporting on COVID-19 testing, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths from daily to weekly.

“As case numbers are increasing and data release is shrinking, it really does send a message that the governor doesn’t want us to know what’s happening with COVID in the state of Iowa,” Konfrst said.

Konfrst said Iowa school districts should be allowed to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts but cannot due to state law banning mask mandates.

“We’re just encouraging school districts to make sure that students are made to feel comfortable by wearing masks, (and that) students aren’t teased, students are allowed to do what they need to do to keep each other and their communities safe, and that mask use is strongly encouraged in districts,” she said.

Iowa Republican Party Communications Director Kollin Crompton issued a statement that said, in part, “Gov. Reynolds has led this state through a tumultuous time and taken a balanced approach to tackling the pandemic. She knows that Iowa families and small business owners can make the best decisions for themselves, not the government.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health defended its weekly release of COVID-19 in a statement to KCCI, stating that it was one of the last states to change its data feed.

“Professionals at the federal, state and local level review public health data points, including those related to COVID-19, around the clock, every day of the week,” the IDPH said in its statement. “These individuals have access to the most up-to-date information available and make recommendations based on their deep understanding of public health data and protocols.”

The IDPH said the weekly COVID-19 data feed provides an “appropriate level of awareness” when compared to the frequency of changes in data.

“We have been in contact with our federal partners on this issue and continue to coordinate with them daily,” the department said. “We will continue to assess our response to ensure Iowans are equipped with information at a level that is appropriate for our response.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.