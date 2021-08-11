Show You Care
Iowa to implement shot clocks in varsity basketball in 2022-23

By Luke Meredith
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, Iowa (WOI) - Starting with the 2022-23 season, Iowa high school basketball games will feature a 35-second shot clock.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girl’s High School Athletic Union announced the move Tuesday.

Both organizations are following the National Federation of High School Associations’ approval to introduce the shot clocks for varsity games, which will be required.

Shot-clock use in non-varsity competition will be allowed, but not required.

Iowa is currently one of the few states nationally without shot clocks, which has at times encouraged teams to slow its pace of play for a strategic advantage.

To encourage standardization among states, the IHSAA says that 35 seconds was the timing provided by NFHS.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

