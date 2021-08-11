Show You Care
Heat & humidity continue, storms move back in tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The high heat and humidity will stick with us through tomorrow. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s with heat index values over 100 during the day. Another heat advisory is in effect, continue to take those heat precautions.

Scattered storms move back in later this afternoon and evening, where some may be on the strong to severe side. Any storm could become severe quickly, just like we saw yesterday. Highs will once again be in the 90s tomorrow with the potential of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Once we get to Friday, temperatures and humidity levels drop for more comfortable conditions into the weekend.

