Health care company to require COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne will require all of its colleagues and medical staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons or religious beliefs must apply for an exemption.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz in a press release.

Right now more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. are requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

MercyOne says they encourage everyone who is eligible and able to get vaccinated.

