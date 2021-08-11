Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Final preparations before MLB plays in Iowa

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final preparations and ball games took place Wednesday before the first every Major League Baseball game played in Iowa.

Crews worked on the final touches for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. And the Field of Dreams hosted one final little league baseball game on Wednesday.

Fans will be allowed to the new major league field on Thursday. But fans can attend events and concerts Wednesday and Thursday in Dyersville being put on around the game.

First pitch is slated to start at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, valid on Tuesday, August 10,...
Severe weather threat, including damaging winds, on Tuesday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch 8-10-21
Watch canceled as severe thunderstorm threat wanes
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Man injured, facing charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase
Coralville to require face masks
Severe weather potential for August 10, 2021.
Severe weather potential increases later today