Final preparations before MLB plays in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final preparations and ball games took place Wednesday before the first every Major League Baseball game played in Iowa.

Crews worked on the final touches for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. And the Field of Dreams hosted one final little league baseball game on Wednesday.

Fans will be allowed to the new major league field on Thursday. But fans can attend events and concerts Wednesday and Thursday in Dyersville being put on around the game.

First pitch is slated to start at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.