Cedar Rapids Fire investigating garage fire

A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department spent part of Monday night putting out a garage they found engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to a report of the fire at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at 928 16th Avenue southwest. They found a small, detached garage on fire which they quickly put out.

Cedar Rapids Fire says two adjacent garages sustained minor damage from the fire. No one was home at the time.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what started it.

