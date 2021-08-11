Another hot one, some storms possible again later today into tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity will continue through tomorrow. Look for highs around 90 this afternoon with a heat index around 100. Late this afternoon, another front will approach from the northwest. Right along this front, a few storms may occur. Like yesterday, any storms that do develop could turn severe rather quickly. The farther southeast you go, the better the rain chance today into tonight. Looking ahead to tomorrow, there’s one more front that’ll move through in the late afternoon and evening. That front may also generate a few storms, but the severity of those appears less as dew points drop a bit. Friday into the weekend, exceptionally nice weather continues to look likely with highs in the lower 80s and lows into the 50s.

