Unstable air continues a thunderstorm threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms, some strong to severe, continue this evening. Damaging wind and heavy rain remain the primary threat. Heat and humidity continue through Thursday. Heat index values will once near or exceed 100 degrees both days. This leaves us with an unstable atmosphere and additional strong to severe thunderstorm chances. Friday and this weekend look spectacular with lower dew points and temperatures. Have a good night and stay weather aware.

