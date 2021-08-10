Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
Jaycees of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Jaycees cancel the rest of the ‘Uptown Friday Night’ concerts
Ashley Grill won the lottery to buy tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams, and...
Iowa family of Yankees fans looking forward to Thursday MLB game at Field of Dreams
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel

Latest News

The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building
Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico