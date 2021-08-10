Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
Jaycees of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Jaycees cancel the rest of the ‘Uptown Friday Night’ concerts
Ashley Grill won the lottery to buy tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams, and...
Iowa family of Yankees fans looking forward to Thursday MLB game at Field of Dreams
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel

Latest News

A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Raw: Residents evacuate Miami condo
climate change
Iowa already seeing impacts of climate change, expert says
AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Fla. gov threatens school officials' pay over mask mandates