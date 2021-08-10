Show You Care
Severe weather potential increases later today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our strong to severe storm potential increases by this afternoon and evening.

With the latest severe weather outlook, the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the higher risk of severe storms into more of eastern Iowa. Most of eastern Iowa is under some sort of risk and everyone will want to stay weather aware through the day and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Severe weather potential for August 10, 2021.
Any storm could become severe quickly, with the main threats being damaging wind and heavy rain. An isolated tornado or two and large hail can’t be ruled out with how charged the atmosphere is from the high humidity and sunshine today.

Severe weather potential for August 10, 2021.
General timing is 3 p.m. through the overnight hours tonight. Any storms could also produce heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding in some areas.

Timing on storms for August 10, 2021.
Continue to check the forecast through the day on KCRG.com and on the First Alert Weather App.

