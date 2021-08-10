Severe weather potential increases later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our strong to severe storm potential increases by this afternoon and evening.

With the latest severe weather outlook, the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the higher risk of severe storms into more of eastern Iowa. Most of eastern Iowa is under some sort of risk and everyone will want to stay weather aware through the day and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Any storm could become severe quickly, with the main threats being damaging wind and heavy rain. An isolated tornado or two and large hail can’t be ruled out with how charged the atmosphere is from the high humidity and sunshine today.

General timing is 3 p.m. through the overnight hours tonight. Any storms could also produce heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding in some areas.

