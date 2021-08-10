One year later: Derecho storm victims still on road to recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lawns covered in debris, trees down and families, mostly refugees, living in tents was the scene outside of the Cedar Terrace Apartments on Cedar Rapids southwest side following the derecho.

One year later, homes remain uninhabitable, but rebuilding efforts are underway.

“We still see some need,” said Hilare Tshombe, a refugee who helped victims following the derecho.

Tshombe assisted the Catherine McCauley Center helping refugee families, and he still is.

“The biggest need was a home, and having to move into apartments, plus food,” said Tshombe.

Language barriers are an obstacle when applying for programs through FEMA and home owners insurance. Some victims are still recovering from injuries.

“There’s a lady that broke her ankle when she was moving out, and now she can not work,” he added.

“For those that were injured from the storm, they haven’t been able to go back to work because of their medical condition,” said Abby Freese, the Resource Navigator at the Center.

Freese says it provided storm victims with temporary shelter, while helping them find homes. She says despite the chaos, one positive was being able to keep the community together.

“People who were displaced from their homes and needed to come into the shelter if they were living in the same apartment complex, they still had that community connection when they came into the shelter,” said Freese.

TV9 also checked in with residents at the Oak Village Senior Residences in Marion, a community largely affected after the storm.

Residents declined to go on camera due to fear of eviction, but told me damages to the building have been fixed. However, they say little effort has been put into preparing for another storm like the derecho by management. That includes still not having emergency lights in the hall and stairwells that will last longer than 4 hours, or a generator.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.