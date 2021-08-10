Show You Care
Man injured, facing charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man faces a list of charges and will be taken to jail once he’s released from the hospital, after a chase with speeds at more than 100 miles per hour.

Jonathan Soucie, 42, of Hiawatha faces charges including attempting to elude, reckless driving, hit and run, and driving while suspended.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling north on I-380 around 11:15 Tuesday morning going more than 100 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Office says the speeding vehicle went passed the deputy, who then started to chase after.

From there, the chase went east on Blairs Ferry Road, south on Rockwell Drive, east on Collins Road and continued onto Highway 100, before turning south on 22nd Street in Marion. The Sheriff’s Office says Soucie then side swiped two vehicles near 22nd and Pleasant View Drive, and then driving through yards in the 2400 block of Pleasant View Drive, hitting mail boxes and rock landscaping. The vehicle then came to a stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one else was in the vehicle with Soucie, and no one else was hurt.

