Iowa State Cyclone football team sets expectations high for upcoming season

By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclone football team says they’ve got high expectations for this football season, especially after finishing the last season ranked 9th in the country in the Associated Press Poll.

The team held their annual media day on Monday in Ames.

“I think we realize the higher you go up the mountain, the more challenging that mountain is, the harder it is to breathe and the more precision you need the higher up you get,” said head coach Matt Campbell.

“Everyone knows we’re good we feel like we’re good,” said Junior running back Breece Hall. “We feel like we’re in this position for a reason we worked for it. I feel like we were in the spot so excited for the season.”

This is a team that has a special bond and chemistry, with some players putting their NFL dreams on hold. Others are coming for their 6th year to spend one final special season with their teammates.

“We just love being around each other so much, why would we give that away? Why not just come for another year and that we love in front of all these great fans,” said Senior tight end Chase Allen.

“We have a lot of stuff that we want to do for the first time, everybody’s about the team,” said Senior quarterback Brock Purdy. “It’s not about themselves and for those guys to come back on the same mission we have been since day one and we are ready to finish this thing off the right way. This last ride for all of us older guys.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

