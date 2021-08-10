Show You Care
Iowa already seeing impacts of climate change, expert says

By Amanda Rooker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The United Nations issued a “code red for humanity” Monday after releasing its latest climate change report.

The report found that Earth’s temperatures are expected to surpass levels experts have tried to prevent by the next decade.

The report’s co-author said nowhere will be safe from climate change, though scientists eased back slightly on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

William Gutowski, a professor at Iowa State University, said the state’s warmer winters and soggier summers are signs of how climate change is already causing damage.

According to Gutowski, warm winters prevent agricultural pests from dying off as they normally do during cold weather.

Gutowski said summers will bring heavy downpours but longer periods between rainfall, and more potential for drought.

“Directly of importance to agriculture is the potential for more pests to be present, and also the drying of our ground,” he said.

Gutowski said Iowans can expect a future of hotter temperatures if the world fails to change course.

He said Iowans should reduce their own energy consumption and press their legislators to make meaningful change in policy

“It’s pretty clear that climate change is impacting Iowa,” Gutowski said. “It’s pretty clear that climate change as we’re experiencing it, is something that humans are directly causing.”

Carbon sequestration could be the way of the future for Iowans.

The process takes carbon dioxide out of the air and stores it.

In June, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order bringing together leaders in agriculture, energy, government and academia for a carbon sequestration task force.

“We don’t wait for national reports to come out,” said Brian Selinger, with the Iowa Carbon Sequestration Task Force. “We try to take the reins and lead in a way that’s going to benefit our citizens and our lands and our soils and our economic development efforts across the board by stepping forward and being proactive.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

