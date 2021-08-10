Hot afternoon, strong to severe storms possible later in the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - That heat advisory continues for this afternoon and evening, highs will be in the 90s. Heat index values could be over 100 for multiple hours today. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you work outside.

We are also monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Any storm could become severe quickly, with the main threats being heavy rain and damaging wind. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out with how charged the atmosphere is from all of the humidity today. Continue to check the forecast through the day and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Highs will stay in the 90s through Thursday. This front continues to stick around and keeps the chance of strong storms through then. The active pattern breaks by the end of the week as we dry out for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.