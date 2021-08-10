Heat advisory issued, severe weather possible later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a hot one today as a Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area. The heat index will likely top 100 this afternoon in all areas along with highs into the 90s. With extreme humidity built up and a front in the area, rapidly developing storms are a concern for the late afternoon and evening hours. Any storm that gets going could feasibly become severe quickly with large hail and damaging winds possible. Given the extreme humidity, tornadoes could occur from the strongest storms. You are encouraged to stay tuned through the day and have multiple ways to receive warnings. This same front is in the vicinity of eastern Iowa tomorrow afternoon and again Thursday afternoon and evening. Risks of strong storms will be possible there as well. By Friday, the pattern is cleaned out and we should be on the way to a very nice weekend.

