Health expert says large outdoor events, like Field of Dreams game, still needs COVID precautions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A much-awaited event at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville is just days away, when the mythical site will host a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

People from all over the world are in Dyersville this week for festivities happening before the game. But, even with all of the excitement, the game does come with some health concerns in that part of the state.

Around 8,000 people are expected for this week’s game. Although the event is outdoors, Mary Rose Corrigan, a public health specialist for the city of Dubuque, said that people still need to take health precautions. She said that, although outdoor events are safer, maintaining social distance, and mask-wearing are still good preventative measures against transmission of the virus.

“You can be in a crowded outdoor space right next to a person and could easily spread the virus, or they could spread it to you. And that’s why extra precaution should be taken, even with outdoors,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan emphasized that individuals assessing both the health of themselves and those around them are important when in crowded areas especially in places like a stadium.

“It never hurts to have more protection than less, but the outdoors are much safer in general than indoor activities. We can be thankful this is baseball season and we’re able to hold the game outside” Corrigan said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.