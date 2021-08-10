Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Good Samaritan shot twice while helping victims of purse snatching in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A good Samaritan who was shot twice as he stepped in to help during a violent purse snatching in California says he doesn’t regret his actions.

When he heard women scream Saturday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, it took only seconds for a good Samaritan, identified as Mr. Li, to jump into action, his active shooter training kicking in.

“I’ll calm everyone down, deescalate the situation before it gets out of hand, but then, it really got out of hand really pretty fast,” Li said.

Li was out shopping with his mom when he saw two couples targeted in a violent purse snatching. One man in the group was pistol-whipped as he tried to recover his girlfriend’s bag.

When Li jumped in to help, he was shot twice in the armpit and leg. He is now recovering in the hospital.

“I would never expect something like this to happen in broad daylight with lots of cameras around and a lot of police presence around,” Li said.

As he recovers, Li says he has no regrets about his actions but wants to share a word of caution with others.

“If you’re getting robbed, think about your safety first. Don’t think about your possessions. Possessions can always be replaced,” he said.

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.

The incident comes on the heels of a number of high-profile robberies in the neighborhood and at a time when businesses are taking measures to stay safe, like closing early.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville

Latest News

A severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, for Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Severe weather threat, including damaging winds, on Tuesday
St. Mark's Youth Enrichment hopes to impact around 3,500 with school supplies.
Dubuque non-profit helps students in need by handing out school supplies before start of school year
Damage to a home from the August 2020 derecho, nearly one year after the storm struck.
Lawsuits filed Monday against insurance companies ahead of derecho anniversary
The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.
Man pistol-whipped, another shot during violent purse snatching in Calif.