Galena tourism resurgence brings city economic growth beyond pre-pandemic levels

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The comeback is underway for many area destinations, and that includes the tourist town of Galena, with some business owners calling 2021 their best year ever.

Life has returned to the historic downtown streets, with people once again choosing to spend time in the city. That typically attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

“More than 125 on Main Street alone that are reliant on these visitors to come through and spend money,” said Rose Noble, the President and CEO of Galena County Tourism.

But as the world shutdown in March 2020, Galena and its businesses slowed down with it. And that was hard on small business owners.

“There was no reason for anybody to come to Galena,” said Carol Gebelt, the owner and innkeeper at The Steamboat House. “For three months we had nobody.”

According to Galena city tax records, in the month of April the city typically collects $35,000 in hotel/motel tax revenue. But in April 2020, that number dropped to only $2,700, or a 92% decrease.

After several long, slow months with the closure and things reopening again, visitors would return in a big way.

All of a sudden in September and October, it was like somebody opened the flood gates,” said Gebelt. “And we had one of the best September and Octobers that we had ever had.”

According to tax records, in the first six months of 2019, the city generated more than $234,000 in hotel/motel tax revenue. In that same time period the following year, it would drop by more than 50%. But in the first six months of this year, it’s climbed to levels higher than pre-pandemic numbers, with a nearly 22% increase compared to 2019.

“Typically we’re full every weekend and we have maybe two or three rooms during the week. And we’ve had weeks where we are full everyday,” said Gebelt. “This is one of our best summers. Absolutely.”

“We can’t remember ever being this busy,” said Raechelle Ahmed, the owner of Vignettes & Airbnb Host. “It’s probably been the best year since pre-covid with the Airbnb’s and retail.”

